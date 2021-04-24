Canaccord Genuity Increases The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $77.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.61. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $74.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -542.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,532,800. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The Lovesac by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The Lovesac by 7.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in The Lovesac by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.