Canaccord Genuity Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $103.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.16.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $97.45 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,101,441.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $967,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 63.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

