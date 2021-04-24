Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IG Design Group (LON:IGR)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on the stock.

Shares of IGR stock opened at GBX 609 ($7.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £589.38 million and a P/E ratio of 54.86. IG Design Group has a one year low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a one year high of GBX 653 ($8.53). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 581 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 535.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get IG Design Group alerts:

IG Design Group Company Profile

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.