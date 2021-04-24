Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.76.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.86. 2,420,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.38.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

