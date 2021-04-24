Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$511.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$511.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CP. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$515.00 to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$560.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$500.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$516.00 to C$480.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$489.58.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$461.94 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$302.33 and a 12-month high of C$489.37. The stock has a market cap of C$61.59 billion and a PE ratio of 25.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$465.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$443.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

