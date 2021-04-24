Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Raised to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.

CU has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.13.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$34.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$29.37 and a 52 week high of C$35.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.28.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$881.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.75, for a total transaction of C$49,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,655,641.50. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $136,478 over the last three months.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.