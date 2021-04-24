Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.94.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 652,042 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 955,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 364,929 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 827,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 209,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,641,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 551,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the period. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

