Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Shares of CCBG opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a market cap of $433.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $55.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 39.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

