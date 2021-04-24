Capital Insight Partners LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of PAVE opened at $25.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

