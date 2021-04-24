Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $135.68 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $137.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day moving average of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

