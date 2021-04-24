Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CPLP. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.