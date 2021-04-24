Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSWC. Hovde Group began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Capital Southwest from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of CSWC opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.06 million, a P/E ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $24.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.01%.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 21,401.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 388,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 386,944 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 67,078 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

