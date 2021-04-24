Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%.

NASDAQ:CSTR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. 60,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,182. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTR shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $36,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $119,600. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

