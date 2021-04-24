Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. 60,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,182. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $19.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $119,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

