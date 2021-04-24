Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director John P. Brancaccio bought 3,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,247. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney S. Markin bought 2,900 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,209 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $2,069,000. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $2,832,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $1,799,000. Finally, Caxton Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,046,000 after acquiring an additional 269,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.