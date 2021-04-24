Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.43 Million

Brokerages expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to announce $63.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $61.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full-year sales of $258.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.10 million to $263.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $304.51 million, with estimates ranging from $299.33 million to $309.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSII. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.72. 162,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,950. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $48.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

