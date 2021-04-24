Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $129.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.71. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $248,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,827 shares in the company, valued at $31,244,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $225,536.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,306 shares in the company, valued at $33,667,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,256 shares of company stock worth $6,522,254. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

