Carnival Co. &’s (CUK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CUK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

CUK opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 747.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,420,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,494 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $9,835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 137,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $1,434,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

