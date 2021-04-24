Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $46.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.03, but opened at $37.53. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Carriage Services shares last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 404 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $25,642.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,888.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $65,990.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,371,893.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,092 shares of company stock worth $143,107 and have sold 4,377 shares worth $159,097. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.37 million, a PE ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Company Profile (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

