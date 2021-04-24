Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 668,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,857 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $59,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Carter’s by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Carter’s by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at $64,000.

CRI stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $105.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.95.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

