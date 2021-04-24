Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Given New $113.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.50.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.95.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Carter’s by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.