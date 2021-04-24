Caspian Price Tops $0.0212 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Caspian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Caspian has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and $25,239.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00017698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00056335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00091297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.77 or 0.08186783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.08 or 0.00645569 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.