CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CatchMark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NYSE:CTT opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.32. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. Equities analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after acquiring an additional 497,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,032,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,748,000 after acquiring an additional 191,210 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,224,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 542,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 91,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 696.9% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 96,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

