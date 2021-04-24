Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.04.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.79.

Shares of CE stock opened at $157.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.57 and its 200-day moving average is $133.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $159.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

