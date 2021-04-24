Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$18.50 at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$18.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC cut shares of Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a C$17.00 price target (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.05.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$11.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.07. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$10.65 and a one year high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 2.6199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 7.74%.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 in the last 90 days.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.