Central Bank & Trust Co. Invests $31,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 542,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,688,000 after buying an additional 89,976 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 37,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.29.

BAH opened at $83.36 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $68.34 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

