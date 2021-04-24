Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,599,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,747,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 164,403 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 222,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 87,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $57.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.90. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

