Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 83.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $19.54 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $244.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 22.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

