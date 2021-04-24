Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Century Aluminum for the first quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. Century Aluminum is likely to benefit from its actions to reduce operating costs. It should also gain from higher global demand for aluminum, supported by strong manufacturing activities. Efforts to lower debt level are also encouraging. Moreover, the company has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. However, the company faces headwind from higher alumina costs which are expected to hurt margins. Additionally, Century Aluminum has to pay a high price for power at Mt. Holly, which is not sustainable in the long run. Moreover, power costs are expected to rise in the first quarter due to weather-driven rise in domestic energy prices and seasonal issues. The company’s stretched valuation is another concern. “

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 53.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.