Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will report $222.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.00 million to $223.29 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $222.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $925.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $898.30 million to $957.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

NYSE CDAY traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.22. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,177.90 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

