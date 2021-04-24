CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 85.0% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $76.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.98. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

