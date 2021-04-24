CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 265 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 84.1% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 35,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 86,407 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.30 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

