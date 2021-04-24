Chad L. Williams Sells 1,100 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Stock

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

QTS stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.51 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.69.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on QTS. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.