ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives $19.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ChampionX by 19.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ChampionX in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.