Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 39,127 Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,131,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 204,845 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRAY stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRAY shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graybug Vision has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

