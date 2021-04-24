Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,479 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,541 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of STRL opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $592.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.43. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $347.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

