Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Oyster Point Pharma worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 350,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 68,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

OYST opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $539.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.38. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $36.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

