CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Shares of NASDAQ CHFS opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.55. CHF Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.34. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 173.61% and a negative net margin of 254.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CHF Solutions will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHF Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.53% of CHF Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

