China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 571.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,889 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 138,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 760.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 102,673 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,219,000. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNP. Smith Barney Citigroup raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SNP opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.99. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $58.40.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $1.9844 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

