Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,725.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,652.06.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,468.53 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $856.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 175.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,459.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,394.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

