Chonk (CHONK) Price Down 31.4% Over Last 7 Days

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for approximately $143.12 or 0.00289540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $54,249.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chonk

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

