CIBC Increases AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to $25.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATGFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AltaGas from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded AltaGas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AltaGas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.31.

AltaGas stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. AltaGas has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

