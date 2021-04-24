Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,972 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after buying an additional 3,649,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 851.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after buying an additional 2,507,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,690 shares of company stock worth $2,312,802. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

