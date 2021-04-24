Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.91. 14,017,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,475,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

