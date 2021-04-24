Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $78.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.47.

PNR opened at $64.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $65.83.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after buying an additional 761,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Pentair by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 556,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $99,205,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Pentair by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

