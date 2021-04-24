Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target to $120.00

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cboe Global Markets to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.00.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $104.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $107.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.57.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.