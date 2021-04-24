Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 15,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $203,618.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 641,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,617.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $152,710.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,082 shares of company stock valued at $414,001. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 30.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLNE stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.39. 4,753,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,959,613. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.