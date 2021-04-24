Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

