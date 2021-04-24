Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $50.37.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.2729 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

