Cogeco Communications Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th.

TSE CCA opened at C$118.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$118.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$89.90 and a 52 week high of C$132.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total value of C$191,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 729 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,568.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$129.63.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

